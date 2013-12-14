Courbis upbeat despite Saint-Etienne defeat

Courbis last week returned to the Stade de la Mosson for a second stint in charge of Montpellier following Jean Fernandez's resignation.

However, the 60-year-old could not inspire the 2011-12 Ligue 1 champions to victory over Saint-Etienne, who claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to a second-half strike from Max Gradel.

Courbis remains hopeful that Montpellier, following a run of nine league games without a win, can turn things around.

"Let's stay positive," he said.

"I am not in the habit of being easily discouraged.

"We will move quickly into 2014 to see what improvements we can make.

"I note a lot of nervousness, shyness (within the team), it is logical.

"I find good will and fighting spirit. With this desire to do well, we must improve a little in all facets."