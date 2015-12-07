Courtois: Chelsea have been unlucky, but will bounce back

Thibaut Courtois feels Chelsea have just been lacking a bit of luck this season and is confident they will bounce back sooner rather than later.

The reigning Premier League champions have already lost eight games this season following Saturday's home defeat to AFC Bournemouth and sit 14th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Courtois - who returned to the starting XI against Bournemouth after missing 17 games through injury - sees no reason to panic just yet and is hopeful they can see off Porto on Wednesday to book their ticket for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"I think we have been a bit unlucky some games this season, but we have the same good team as last year and that team won the league. So I think we have the quality to get out of this situation," Courtois told the official Chelsea website.

"We just have to fight every day, every game. It's an important week for us. On Wednesday we have to win to make sure we are first [in our group] and qualify [for the knockout stages]. That will be a big boost for the team as well.

"We have to regroup again and show strength against Porto in the Champions League and next Monday at Leicester."

Chelsea travel to Premier League leaders Leicester City after their match against Porto in midweek and Courtois is confident they can get a good result against Claudio Ranieri's men, too.

"Leicester away will be a difficult game. We knew last year it was not easy there and now they have the confidence and are playing really well," he added.

"It will be a very tough game, but we are confident we can push on there."