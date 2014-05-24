Courtois: 'No emotional connection' to Chelsea

The Belgian, 22, will be in goals for Atletico as they face city rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Signed by Chelsea in June 2011, Courtois has been on loan at Atletico for three seasons and developed into one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Courtois wants to be ahead of Petr Cech as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper should he not be sent out on loan next season.

He said the Premier League giants wanted to keep him at the club for 2013-14, but also that he felt no connection to a team he has never played for.

"The fans and the other players at Atletico don't see me as a player out on loan," Courtois said.

"At Chelsea I have no emotional connection. They signed me up in 2011, €9million. Since then I've gone to London only for the medical check.

"Already last year Chelsea no longer wanted to loan, but I wanted to stay in Madrid. After this season, it all goes back over again, and it is probably even more difficult to make a decision."