Courtois on track for December comeback

Thibaut Courtois says he is on track to return to action in December as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

The Chelsea number one suffered ligament damage last month and was forced to undergo a minor operation, with manager Jose Mourinho confirming he would be out for "quite a long time".

The Premier League champions signed former AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia to provide back-up for Asmir Begovic during Courtois' absence, but the Belgium international expects to be fit again within the next two months.

"In terms of my knee, it's good. I am doing my rehabilitation and it is progressing fine," Courtois said after Belgium's Euro 2016 qualifying win over Israel.

"I will be starting the bulk of the work with my physio to come back as soon as possible.

"Of course I still have to be careful not to go too quickly but all being well, I should be back in December."

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Saturday looking for just their third win in the top flight this season.