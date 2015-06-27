Coutinho itching to link up with Firmino at Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho is confident that Brazil team-mate Roberto Firmino has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and is itching to link up with him at Liverpool.

Firmino completed his move to Anfield from Hoffenheim earlier this week in a deal that is reported to eventually be worth £29million.

With Liverpool having forked out such a hefty fee, the pressure will be on to produce from the off and Coutinho - who is currently on Copa America duty with Firmino - has no doubt that the forward will thrive.

"He is strong physically, he is fast, agile, very skilful on the ball and he scores a lot of goals - he is a great forward. I am sure he will be of great help to us next season," he told Liverpool's official website.

"After hearing the news, I said to him 'welcome to Liverpool' and I have told him that he will be coming into a club that is like a family - I made sure to tell him that.

"I have also wished him a great and very successful first season at Liverpool."

Liverpool have moved quickly in the transfer market as they seek to return to the UEFA Champions League next season, with Firmino joining James Milner, Danny Ings, Adam Bogdan and Joe Gomez at Anfield.

And Coutinho believes Liverpool are in a strong position to challenge for honours next term.

"I'm very much looking forward to playing and starting the new season alongside Firmino at Liverpool," he added.

"I am looking forward to not only playing for Liverpool again, but trying to help us get into a position to win trophies.

"As I said, I am very happy he has signed for Liverpool - but not only him, all of the other signings we've made recently as well. I'm sure all of these new players are coming in to make our team even stronger for the new season.

"I can't wait to start the Premier League season. I am very hopeful things will go well for us on the pitch this season."