Liverpool 'all in' for £84m 'next Thierry Henry': report

Arne Slot would be delighted to add an attacking star to his already talented squad

There were very few holes to pick in Liverpool this season as they cruised to the Premier League title, but there are still areas for Arne Slot to address this summer.

The Reds will need a new right-back for starters, with Trent Alexander-Arnold bound for Real Madrid, and maybe a new left-back, with Andy Robertson's apparent nod towards a potential exit in an interview following the trophy presentation.

But even more pressing, and something that has been a noticeable gap all season, is the lack of a striker at Anfield.

Liverpool seek to replace Darwin Nunez with a superstar compared to Thierry Henry

It feels as though Darwin Nunez's time at Liverpool is coming to a natural end (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s Golden Boot-winning 29 goals mean Liverpool have not gone short at the top end of the pitch, but they have gone without a nailed-down figurehead in the no.9 role.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are both recognised strikers, and have shared the duties at points this season, but neither seems to have made the position their own, meaning the Reds are looking elsewhere this summer.

Plenty of top sides have eyes on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool are exploring what it would take to lure Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike to Anfield, with the German side thought to be demanding £84m.

The 22-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest prospects, having registered 34 goal involvements in all competitions this season, drawing comparisons in some quarters to Premier League legend Thierry Henry.

However, Liverpool are not alone in their admiration, with league rivals Chelsea also thought to be keen on the young Frenchman.

It will be a tough battle, but landing the starlet would be another strong signal from Liverpool, with Florian Wirtz – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – and Jeremie Frimpong already linked.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is another high-profile Bundesliga star Liverpool have on their radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Liverpool are attacking this window in the way most fans dream about.

Already seemingly in the driving seat for Wirtz and Frimpong, sealing three of the Bundesliga’s best players in one window would surely see them installed as favourites to retain the Premier League title.

But can they afford to do all three in one summer, plus funding a new left-back? That remains to be seen, but they will strike fear into the rest of the league if they do pull it off.

Ekitike is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.