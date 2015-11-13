Coutinho nets twice in Liverpool friendly win

Philippe Coutinho continued his good form in front of goal with two strikes as Liverpool beat Wolves 3-2 in a friendly.

The forward, who was dropped by Dunga for his latest Brazil squad, only needed eight minutes to add to his three recent Premier League goals against Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Compatriot Roberto Firmino, also overlooked by the national team, added a second early in the second half for Jurgen Klopp's side, before Wolves mounted a comeback to level soon after with a brace from Adam Le Fondre.

Liverpool and Coutinho were not to be denied, though, as the 23-year-old lashed home a late winner.

Klopp also took the opportunity to give Lucas Leiva, Alberto Moreno, Dejan Lovren and Kolo Toure some minutes ahead of the trip to Manchester City in the league on November 21.