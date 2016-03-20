Coutinho not unsellable, insists Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he would not keep Philippe Coutinho or anyone else at the club against their will.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach does not expect the Brazil international, who scored a sensational goal against Manchester United on Thursday as Liverpool reached the Europa League quarter-finals, to file a transfer request any time soon.

But he is adamant that he would rather sell one of his stars than deal with an unhappy player for an entire season.

"Everything is okay at the moment but nobody in the world - maybe only Lionel Messi - is unsellable," Klopp told reporters.

"There is always a situation. I come from a club where the best players are always picked by other teams and in the end you have to accept a few things. You always need to have a Plan B or a Plan C.

"If a player comes to me and says he doesn't feel comfortable and wants to leave because of our style of play or because he can make more money elsewhere, then you always have to start thinking. That's all I can say on this.

"Coutinho, [Roberto] Firmino, so many players are very special. You could go through the whole squad. But if a player wants to go to another club then I'd always be open to it because I don't want to have a player in my squad who doesn't want to be in the squad.

"These are problems you don't need during a season. A player is never good enough for you to have to cope with problems like that for an entire year."