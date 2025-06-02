Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during his sides Premier League clash with Arsenal

One thing is certain at Liverpool this summer, it's not going to be quiet.

Arrivals and departures are set to be aplenty at Anfield after their Premier League winning season with Arne Slot looking to stamp his authority on the side and make sure they put up a good attempt to regain their crown next May.

As a clearer picture emerges of what changes are going to be made, a fan favourite looks like he could be on his way out.

Attacker likely on his way out of Liverpool with Atletico Madrid interested

Arne Slot is prepared to make some big calls ahead of trying to retain the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most bloated area of Liverpool's squad is their attack, with six senior attackers competing for what is usually just three positions.

And due to this competition, it looks as if the only certainty to be in the squad next season is Premier League Player of the Season Mohamed Salah, with interest in every other member of Slot's front-line.

Mohamed Salah takes a selfie as Liverpool celebrate their Premier League title after a 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst losing Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz feels unlikely, Federico Chiesa seems an almost guaranteed exit.

The 27-year-old Italian played just 466 minutes for the Reds this season and didn't make the squad for two of Liverpool's four games after winning the league, and with the World Cup next year regular football is required to force his way back into the Italian set up.

Spanish outlet Diario AS have suggested that Atletico Madrid may offer him the opportunity to become a regular. The report believes no matter what Chiesa will be on his way out, whether it be on loan of as a transfer and Atletico will be front of the queue.

Italian champions Napoli are also said to be interested in Chiesa, and despite Transfermarkt valuing him at just €14 million, his wages may prove a stumbling block for a permeant transfer.

Federico Chisa may be saying Ciao to Anfield this summer (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Liverpool are prepared to spend money this summer, and whilst winning the league and previous spending stands them in good stead, raising money through player sales would be greatly welcomed.

Liverpool signed Chiesa for around €15 million, so if they could re-coup that money, the board would probably see it as good business. The fans however, will be gutted, with his new chant a hit on the Kop, and it may be worth keeping him around just so they can continue to sing that.