Coutinho, Rafinha called into Brazil squad

Brazil have added Philippe Coutinho and Rafinha to their squad for friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States after Chelsea duo Oscar and Ramires were ruled out with injuries.

The initial omission of Coutinho was described as "incredible" by the playmaker's manager at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers.

However, both Coutinho and Barcelona's Rafinha will now get a chance to impress Dunga in Brazil's two matches on American soil next month.

Rafinha has yet to make his debut for Brazil's senior team.

Dunga's side face Costa Rica in New Jersey on September 5, before facing the USA in Boston three days later.