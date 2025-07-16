Liverpool in talks with Rodrygo with hijack major Arsenal hijack ON: report

Liverpool are accelerating interest in Rodrygo as they look to bolster their attacking options

Liverpool target Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past week
It has been a busy summer so far at Liverpool on the transfer front.

Deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have all been completed, while Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have both left Anfield for pastures new.

However, it doesn't look like the Premier League champions Liverpool will stop there, with efforts being made to strengthen both their defence and attack in the remaining weeks of the window.

Liverpool to move for 'chosen one' Rodrygo and hijack Arsenal's efforts to sign winger

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak reacts after a missed chance during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 25, 2025.

News dropped yesterday from David Orstein and Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool have opened contact with Newcastle regarding a move for striker Alexander Isak as the Reds look to upgrade on Darwin Nunez, and a deal could move quickly if the Swede indicates he is willing to move on.

Luis Diaz is being linked with a move away, and it is even being reported that he has told the hierarchy at Liverpool he would like to move on, which has lead Liverpool to Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid CF looks on during the La Liga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompié at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish outlet AS claim he is now the 'chosen one' for Liverpool as they look to secure a replacement for Diaz swiftly, should he move on.

FourFourTwo understand that Liverpool 'will do everything in their power' to sign Rodrygo, who is valued at €100 million by Real Madrid.

There is significant competition for the winger, with both Bayern Munich and Arsenal interested in prying him away from the Spanish capital. Arsenal are said to have been communicating with Rodrygo and his agents since before the end of last season, and are a strong contender for his next destination.

Rodrygo, who was an ever-present for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, has seen his presence at the Santiago Bernabéu wane since Xabi Alonso took over for the Club World Cup, playing just 92 minutes.

Liverpool target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain

The deal is not connected to Real Madrid's interest in Ibrahima Konate, and the report states he won't be part of any negotiations for the Brazilian.

Transfermarkt value Rodrygo at €90 million.

Richard Hughes, Arne Slot and John W. Henry look on after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions

Rodrygo, who ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, would be another statement signing for Liverpool.

Having already secured the services of Wirtz, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, signing the Brazilian would show that the Reds are ready to compete for the biggest prizes in football yearly.

Whilst it remains to be seen how willing Rodrygo would be to move to Anfield, the pursuit of him and Isak will strike fear into the rest of the Premier League.

