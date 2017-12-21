Coutinho would be a 'great signing' for Barca - Iniesta

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta hopes to welcome Philippe Coutinho to the club during the January transfer window.

The LaLiga leaders are expected to renew their interest in the Liverpool playmaker after having multiple bids turned down in the previous window.

Coutinho submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force a through a move, but the Reds held firm in their refusal to lose a prized asset.

Far from being worried about losing his position, Iniesta is eager for the 25-year-old join him at Camp Nou.

"I see him as a great player with a lot of talent who uses both feet, creates goals, combines very well and finds space between midfield and attack," Iniesta told Mundo Deportivo.

"He is a player with a profile quite like ours and would be a great signing if he finally arrives.

"I do not see him as my competition but as a lift for the club."

Barcelona are currently six points clear in Spain's top flight and could land a major title blow when they visit Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday.