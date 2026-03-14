‘Diego Simeone is almost a god at Atleti, but he’s earned that status. He has changed the club’s history’ Saul Niguez on what Simeone means to Atletico Madrid fans

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Only a very special few managers are able to shape a club in their image the way Diego Simeone has at Atletico Madrid.
The Argentine arrived at the club in 2011, taking over at a side that was unable to move away from the shadow of their neighbours and turned them into a unit that could - and regularly does - take on Europe’s best and win.
Saul Niguez rose up through the Atleti academy and admits that Simeone’s impact on him has been life-changing.Article continues below
Niguez on the man who changed Atletico forever
“Diego Simeone was the first person who believed in me,” Niguez tells FourFourTwo. “He’s almost a god at Atleti, but he’s earned that status.
“He has changed the club’s history and played a decisive role in its success. You can see it in the number of years he’s been there and in the stability he has provided.
“Simeone’s greatest gift isn’t how he trains, but his ability to transmit ideas. He’s managed to make players do anything for him.”
The former Argentina international was appointed in December 2011 with the club sitting tenth in the La Liga table. His impact was quick, as he led Atletico to a fifth-place finish and also won the Europa League, beating Athletic Bilbao in the final.
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But when did the Atletico team really begin to believe they could compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid and put a stop to their Spanish duopoly?
“The 2013 Copa del Rey Final, which we won against Real at the Bernabeu, was a major turning point,” Niguez continues.
“But the club had already been changing for years, since Quique Sanchez Flores won that first Europa League title in 2010.
“That group of players set the path that others later followed, showing it was possible to make history and go toe-to-toe with Spain’s two giants.
“With Simeone, he ensured the players would give their lives for that shirt.
"Results are another matter, winning or losing is a fine line, but the fans identify with the team and that connection endures to this day.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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