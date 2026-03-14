How to watch Arsenal vs Everton: Free streams & TV details for second teatime Premier League kick-off on Saturday

Watch Arsenal vs Everton today as two Premier League games kick off at 17:30 GMT, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday 14 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Arsenal are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they host Everton this weekend.

The contest is one of two games kicking off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday evening, with both games selected for coverage on Sky Sports.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton for free In America, you can stream Arsenal vs Everton with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network. Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Everton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Watch Arsenal vs Everton in the UK

Arsenal vs Everton is one of two Saturday teatime kick-offs in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event and subscribers can stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton in the US

Arsenal vs Everton is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live on USA Network in the States.

To do so, you will need a cord-cutting service, of which we recommend Sling.

USA Network are broadcasting Arsenal vs Everton in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 10-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Everton: Premier League preview

Arsenal left it late to snatch a point in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, with Kai Havertz's late penalty earning them a 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in their last 16 first-leg tie.

Bukayo Saka was dragged off for Noni Madueke on the hour mark, whilst Viktor Gyokere again struggled to find any real rhythm in the game, with Mikel Arteta left with much to ponder coming into this one.

The Premier League leaders have won each of their last five matches in front of their own fans since January's shock loss to Manchester United, in which Matheus Cunha shot a dagger through their hearts with his winner.

Mikel Merino (foot) is the Gunners' only guaranteed omission and Arteta could have trouble picking his XI with two huge games to come over the next week against Leverkusen and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final

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Everton have their own lofty hopes of finishing in a European qualification place after a flurry of recent results.

The Toffees are one point behind seventh-placed Brentford, while the gap to Liverpool in sixth and Chelsea in fifth reads just five points heading into the business end of the season.

Of the 43 points that Everton have accrued this season, 24 have come on the road, where the visitors boast the fourth-best away record this season under David Moyes.

They should only be missing Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Everton

FourFourTwo still thinks the Premier League title race has another surprise up its sleeve, and we think the Toffees grab a point on Saturday night.