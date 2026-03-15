Pre-Match Poser no.18: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Another week, another Pre-Match Poser…

What connects Breel Embolo, Lukas Podolski and, technically, Achraf Hakimi?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Tottenham Hotspur signed 12 players in 2020… but who swapped Ajax for Spurs that year?



A. It's a club in Cape Town. Formed in 1999 through a merger to serve as a South African feeder team for the Dutch giants, Ajax sold their 51 per cent stake in Ajax Cape Town in 2020, leading the club to rename themselves Cape Town Spurs.

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Whether this week's Poser produced a masterclass of footballing knowledge or found yourself facing a relegation battle with your memory, the final whistle hasn't blown just yet. We’ve assembled a fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges to truly test your grey matter, all powered by Kwizly.

If you pride yourself on being a visual tactician, it’s time to put that to the test: we want you to name the team that wore these shirts in our latest kit-based conundrum. Once you’ve mastered the aesthetics, shift your focus to the history books and name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992. It’s a grueling test of continental dominance that only the most dedicated students of the game will conquer.

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For those who prefer to track the modern-day icons and historical heavyweights, we have two clinical challenges waiting for you. You can try to name the players with the most goals in 2025 to prove you’re ahead of the curve, or look back at the most efficient finishers in English history by naming the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history. From modern poachers to legendary icons, it's time to see if your footballing IQ is truly world-class.

FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, is the perfect way to spend your half-time break. To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, get quiz hints, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.