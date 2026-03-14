How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City: free streams & TV details as Premier League title hopefuls chase three points in London

Watch West Ham vs Manchester City today as London Stadium hosts a crucial game at both ends of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

During a European football match broadcast this week, a leading commentator described this match as one in which neither team has any room left for error.

Manchester City themselves were in European action on Wednesday. A 3-0 loss at Real Madrid left them with a mountain to climb in the Champions League. They're not quite at that stage yet in the Premier League but a slip-up in London today would be most unwelcome.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Manchester City for free

In America, you can stream West Ham vs Manchester City with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch West Ham vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when West Ham vs Manchester City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Watch West Ham vs Manchester City in the UK

As the day's TNT Sports / Discovery+ pick, West Ham vs Manchester City will be an 8:00pm kick-off and can be watched or streamed live.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch West Ham vs Manchester City in the US

In the United States, West Ham vs Manchester City will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting West Ham vs Manchester City in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City in Australia

Football lovers in Australia can watch West Ham vs Manchester City through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

West Ham vs Manchester City: Premier League preview

West Ham are embroiled in an unexpectedly engaging relegation battle. Wolverhampton Wanderers are heading for the drop despite a burst of improved results and the likelihood of Burnley returning to the Championship increases with each passing week.

The Hammers are in choppy waters themselves but at least their rigging is still intact. They've been in the relegation zone for all but three weeks of the 2025-26 season, so there's no plain sailing to be enjoyed, but a win against Fulham last time out means they're in the bottom three on goal difference alone.

For once, the London Stadium is their bedrock. Nuno Espirito Santo's team have lost just once in their last five home league fixtures, a run that saw them beat Sunderland and draw with Brighton, Bournemouth and Manchester United.

That's a good return for a team looking to find a springboard from which to leap to safety. That the lone defeat was against Nottingham Forest, level on points with West Ham and one behind Tottenham Hotspur, is an ill wind as the home straight comes into view.

City have loftier hopes, of course, but their home draw with Forest means that the Premier League title is now out of their hands. A win over Arsenal next month could change the picture but they too need to stay on track.

Pep Guardiola's men won the previous four league fixtures and are unbeaten in seven since losing the Manchester derby nearly two months ago.

The midweek visit to the Bernabeu didn't go to plan but City have claimed seven points from a possible nine on the road in the wake of Old Trafford.

The dropped points were against relegation-threatened Spurs. If the Hammers could choose which team to pass on their way to salvation, their London rivals would be the easy selection. For now, they'll surely settle for getting themselves out of trouble in th weeks ahead.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-2 Manchester City

Nuno's Hammers are no pushover but Man City's recent away record and eyes on the prize make them today's favourites.