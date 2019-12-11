Coventry and Ipswich charged by FA after brawl

Coventry and Ipswich have been charged by the Football Association with a failure to control their players following an ill-tempered exchange during their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

In the 57th minute of the Sky Bet League One game at St Andrews, the Sky Blues’ temporary home, a brawl broke out between the teams after an off-the-ball incident between Ipswich midfielder Gwion Edwards and Coventry defender Sam McCallum.

In announcing the charge via their Twitter feed, the FA said in a statement: “Coventry City FC and Ipswich Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League One game on Saturday 7 December 2019.

“It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute.”

Both clubs have until Friday to respond to the charge.