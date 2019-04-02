Coventry still under threat of expulsion from English Football League

The threat of expulsion still hangs over Coventry as the English Football League awaits confirmation of where the club will play home matches next season.

An update is due on April 11 and it is hoped a suitable option will be forthcoming ahead of an extraordinary general meeting a fortnight later which will consider expelling the Sky Blues from the league.

Coventry’s tenancy at the Ricoh Arena expires in the summer and they have a long-running dispute over rent and other issues with Premiership rugby club Wasps, the stadium owners, and Coventry City Council, the freeholder.

“The (EFL) board is due to receive a full update from the executive on Thursday, April 11, which will cover the various options that have been put forward by the club and any further developments that arise in the intervening period,” said an EFL statement.

“The board had previously set the date of Thursday, April 25 for an extraordinary general meeting to consider the club’s expulsion from the league if clarity on a venue could not be provided.

“Due to a requirement to give clubs at least 21 days’ notice in advance of that meeting, the league has formally convened the EGM today.

“The EFL remains hopeful such a meeting is not required and a solution can be found that allows Coventry City to remain an EFL club – and to play in Coventry – in 2019-20 and beyond.”