How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Free live stream, TV info and more ahead of Champions League last-16 clash

Galatasaray beat Liverpool in their last meeting during the league phase

Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool today as the Reds head to Turkey for their last 16 first-leg tie at RAMS Park, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Galatasaray edged past Juventus 7-5 on aggregate to seal their progression to the last 16, with Liverpool now standing in their way.

The Reds earned their place at this stage by virtue of a top-eight finish, eventually finishing in third.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool for free

Galatasaray vs Liverpool will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play.

Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Galatasaray vs Liverpool. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get over 70% off NordVPN 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Virgin Media Play

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the UK

Galatasaray vs Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the US

Galatasaray vs Liverpool will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ with Spanish commentary available via DAZN.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

DAZN is your go-to for Spanish commentary of Galatasaray vs Liverpool in America Plans start at $29.99 per month with no long-term commitment. For better value, the 12-month Saver plan reduces the price by $10 per month, making it the most cost-effective option overall. If you want premium access, the Ultimate Plan starts at $44.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Preview

Galatasaray were made to work for their place in the last 16, beating Juventus in what was probably the most dramatic of the play-off ties.

After defeating Juventus 5-2 in the first leg, the Italians were reduced to ten men when Juan Cabal was sent off with 20 minutes remaining, leaving the Turkish outfit with a healthy lead to protect.

And when Lloyd Kelly was then sent off in the second leg, the task seemed impossible for the Serie A giants, but they then scored three times to level the tie at 5-5 and force extra time.

But with Victor Osimhen and then Baris Alper Yilmaz netting in the additional period, it was Okan Buruk's side that sealed progression, setting up this clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool come into this encounter fresh off the back of Friday night's FA Cup success against Wolves, winning 3-1 and advancing to the quarter-finals thanks to strikes from Andy Robertson, Mo Salah and Curtis Jones.

That, of course, was sweet revenge after Rob Edwards's side beat the Reds in the Premier League just days earlier, with Arne Slot now tasked with helping his team into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (leg) and Wataru Endo (ankle) are all currently out of action for the Merseysiders, so don't expect to see them in action.

Hugo Ekitike is expected to continue in attack for Slot's side, with Salah and Florian Wirtz likely to partner him at the top end of the team.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Galatasaray 1-1 Liverpool

FourFourTwo is predicting a draw, with Liverpool happy to help get the job done on home soil in the second leg.