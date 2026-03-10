How to watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Free live stream and TV info as Magpies welcome LaLiga leaders to St James' Park

Newcastle and Barcelona are preparing to meet again in the last 16 of the Champions League

Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona today as the Magpies look to grab a first-leg advantage over the Catalan giants. FourFourTwo brings you all the streaming information, including how to watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Newcastle and Barcelona meet again for the second time in Europe this season, but this time there is plenty more at stake in this two-legged last 16 tie.

The Magpies will want to take a positive result back to Spain but will be right up against it, with Hansi Flick's men currently top of the LaLiga table.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Barcelona for free?

Newcastle vs Barcelona will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. The match is also available on the Virgin Media Two TV channel.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Newcastle vs Barcelona. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action as usual can now do so with a VPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the UK

Newcastle vs Barcelona will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

Kick-off on Tyneside is set for 20:00 GMT.

Prime Video — Stream the UCL with a 30-day free trial Amazon's Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the US

As with all Champions League games, Newcastle vs Barcelona will broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on its online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Barcelona live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Preview

Newcastle come into this one off the back of an FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City and Eddie Howe's side will have to be much better if they want to gain a positive first-leg result against Barcelona.

The Magpies comfortably saw off minnows Qarabag over two legs to book their place in the last 16, but face an old foe in Barcelona, who beat them 2-1 in the league phase thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford.

Although Anthony Gordon did grab a late consolation goal in that one, Barca dominated the ball for most of the encounter, with on-loan forward Rashford scoring two belting efforts.

In terms of injury news, Nick Woltemade and Sandro Tonali overcame illness and a thigh injury, respectively, to start in the defeat to Man City on Saturday, and Howe will also welcome Jacob Ramsey back from suspension for this game.

Barcelona beat Athletic Club 1-0 thanks to a trademark Lamine Yamal goal at the weekend and Flick's men come into this game in a rich vein of form.

Four wins on the spin and having conceded only one goal, the LaLiga leaders are eyeing a deep run into the latter stages of the competition and already have the know-how, having beaten Newcastle once already this season in Europe.

Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (ACL) are all unavailable, but their options in attack are frightening to say the least.

Robert Lewandowski, Rashford, Yamal and Raphinha are all fighting to start with Newcastle's defence a real target to get at given their leaky tendencies across the campaign so far.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 0-3 Barcelona

FourFourTwo thinks it'll be another away win for Barcelona as they cruise to a healthy win in the north-east.