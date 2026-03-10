How to watch Atletico vs Spurs: Champions League TV and streaming info as Tottenham bid to restore pride in Europe

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Spurs today as Igor Tudor hopes to restore some pride with Champions League test, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to compound Tottenham's recent misery as the two sides meet in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Spurs are still clinging onto hopes they can remain a Premier League club this season, while Diego Simeone's men sit comfortably in third place in LaLiga.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Atletico Madrid vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Spurs in the UK

Atletico Madrid vs Spurs will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Spurs in the US

Atletico Madrid vs Spurs will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Spurs in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Spurs live through Stan Sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Spurs: Preview

Atletico Madrid will be rubbing their hands together as they prepare to face Tottenham this week in their big Champions League last 16 first leg.

Simeone's side comes into this one off the back of a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad over the weekend, having also recently booked their spot in the final of the Copa del Rey after a two-legged win over Barcelona.

13 points behind Barca in LaLiga looks already too much of a gap to make up, so cup competitions may now present a chance to drive forward in the second half of the season.

If Atleti can strike early against Igor Tudor's side and further compound their misery, it may be plain sailing, but again, it depends on which version of Los Colchoneros turns up on Tuesday evening.

Spurs are positioned precariously just above the relegation places in the Premier League, but may see their Champions League endeavours as a chance to reset.

Tudor is still bidding for his first win as Tottenham boss and a huge chance presents itself in Madrid this week, with Dominic Solanke being the first to admit that the dressing room after the defeat to Palace was left with 'a job to do'.

The Lilywhites finished in the top eight of the league phase and their UCL results have been the opposite of their form domestically, winning five of their eight games in the competition so far.

Wilson Odobert (ACL), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh) are all still out, while Radu Dragusin missed Thursday's loss v Palace due to a knock and will need a once-over.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Spurs

FourFourTwo is predicting a draw between the two sides, with Spurs acting with haste to ensure a response in Europe.