Craig Brown insists Aberdeen’s next manager will want for nothing at Pittodrie

Craig Brown insists Aberdeen’s next manager will want for little at the Pittodrie club.

The Granite City outfit are on the hunt for a new boss after Derek McInnes left on Sunday following eight years in charge.

McInnes departed after a run of just two wins in their last 10 matches which has left the Dons trailing third-placed Hibernian by three points in the Scottish Premiership.

Stephen Glass, Stephen Robinson and Neil Lennon are among a long list of names linked with the job which Brown held between 2010 and 2013.

The former Scotland boss subsequently had a spell on the Dons board and is currently club ambassador and he told the PA news agency of the club’s strong points.

He said: “It is one of the most attractive jobs in Scotland.

“It is a one-team city which is a big help and the new training facility has made it a better job than it ever was. Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t have a lovely training ground.

“In the past we would be looking at three or four venues each morning to see which was in the best shape for training and we would get a minibus there.

“Now we have a new training ground courtesy of (chairman) Dave Cormack who has put his money where his mouth is and we have an excellent support.

“So if you are talking about a job and a club, I know it is a very good football club, well organised, well run and well supported and obviously there are good players there so I don’t know what more a manager would want.

“There is a good nucleus of players who are capable and they could be back into Europe again. They have been quite unfortunate recently.

“Everything is in place at Aberdeen for success. It is a good job to inherit.”