Craig Gordon: Hearts must make sure Rangers drubbing was a one-off

Craig Gordon has called on Hearts to prove their capitulation against Rangers was “a one-off” by getting back on track and consolidating third place in the cinch Premiership.

The Tynecastle side were crushed 5-0 at Ibrox after losing four goals in the last half hour. It was the first time Hearts had conceded more than two goals in a league game this term.

Goalkeeper Gordon admits Hearts must make sure they bounce back quickly and do not allow their setback in Glasgow to derail their bid for third place and a return to Europe for the first time in six years.

“We are 10 points clear (of fourth place) and we have to consolidate that,” said Gordon. “The only way we do that is by winning matches.

“That’s what got us into this position. I don’t think we have been out of any game until Sunday.

“All season we have felt that we have been in every game and given ourselves a chance. We will have to dust ourselves down from this and go again and make sure it’s a one-off.”

Gordon insists Hearts cannot allow themselves to think they are secure in third place even though they have a healthy gap over the chasing pack, none of whom are in particularly impressive form.

“It is absolutely not finished,” said the Scotland keeper. “There is still a long way to go.

“We are going to have to play a lot of good games between now and the end of the season to keep picking up the points, so we are fully focused on the next one and trying to win that.”

Hearts will have a swift chance to get the Ibrox misery out of their systems when they host bottom-of-the-table Dundee on Wednesday.

“I don’t think anyone saw that scoreline happening after 50/60 minutes but sometimes that can happen and we need to bounce back,” said Gordon.

“The second goal was an unlucky break for us and we found ourselves 2-0 down when it looked like we were the team going to get the next goal.

“That was a big blow but we should have recovered from that better and not allowed the scoreline to get away from us and that is something we have to learn to do better.

“It is done with now, we are onto the next one and we have to bounce back from this against Dundee back at Tynecastle.”