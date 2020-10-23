Craig Wighton continues fine start for Hearts with winner at Arbroath

Craig Wighton continued his promising start to the season with the only goal as Hearts won 1-0 at Arbroath.

Wighton spent time on loan at Arbroath last season but he has made himself a central figure under Robbie Neilson and netted his fourth goal of the campaign on his return to Gayfield.

The former Dundee man ran on to Michael Smith’s ball over the top in the 70th minute, shrugged off a defender and lobbed Derek Gaston to make it two wins from two for the Scottish Championship favourites.

Hearts had dominated possession in the opening half but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a resolute Arbroath defence and Craig Gordon was called into action to make impressive saves from Gavin Swankie and Kris Doolan.

Hearts threatened more after the break with Wighton, Liam Boyce, Jamie Walker and Elliott Frear coming close before the deadlock was finally broken.

Boyce hit a post but Hearts did not need the cushion as they warmed up for next weekend’s Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian with a win.