Newcastle ready to launch huge move for Yoane Wissa: report

Yoane Wissa was one of the Premier League's top scorers last season

Newcastle United have reportedly discussed a potential move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

The DR Congo international impressed last season, netting 19 goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.

It follows talk that another Newcastle target in Bryan Mbeumo could be on his way to Manchester United soon, with former boss Thomas Frank now settled in at Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United identify perfect Alexander Isak challenger

Wissa would provide cover for Newcastle's main man, Alexander Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is, of course, the main man in the attacking department at St James’ Park, having been valued at a prohibitively high £130m, such is his importance to the Magpies.

But the Wissa update arrives just as Eddie Howe’s side have waved goodbye to backup striker Callum Wilson after a five-year stay with the club.

Callum Wilson recently announced his time with Newcastle was up (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Wissa is one of the top names talked about by those inside the club as a Wilson replacement.

He joins Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as the two prime candidates for the vacancy, but there are doubts whether Watkins would take a supporting role during the run-up to the 2026 World Cup.

The Magpies had fancied Joao Pedro from Brighton, and reportedly would have paid the asking price, but the Brazilian opted for a move to Chelsea.

Wissa would undoubtedly become Isak’s understudy, but he is also admired for his adaptability to play out wide when required, making him a very attractive cover option.

Wissa could cover Isak and also wide positions for the Magpies (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Wissa goes to Newcastle on the understanding that he will be second-in-command to Isak, and that’s a role he’s happy with, then the Magpies will struggle to do much better.

However, it feels like there is something of an exodus going on at the Gtech Community Stadium at present, something Brentford will be aware of.

He has a year left on his current deal with the option of an additional year, so Brentford may hold out for a top price, as they appear to be doing for Mbeumo, to ensure their squad is not ripped apart on the cheap.

Wissa is valued at €32m, according to Transfermarkt.