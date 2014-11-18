Crespo ready to lead Parma if required

Parma have made a disastrous start to the campaign with just six points from the opening 11 games, leaving them bottom of Serie A and four points from safety.

A 7-0 hammering at the hands of Juventus before the international break only served to pile more pressure on Donadoni and, though Crespo does not wish to see the former Italy boss pay with his job, he is prepared to step in if required.

"I hope that Roberto keeps Parma up and stays until the end of the season," the former Argentina striker, now Parma's youth coach, told Corriere della Sera.

"Then I know I'd be in pole position to take over in June.

"But if the club asked me for my help during the season I wouldn't shy away from it.

"I'm ready. Even the current economic situation at the club doesn't worry me, I've been here for years and I know everything about this place."

During his playing career Crespo scored 86 goals in two spells with Parma, and returned as part of the coaching set up earlier this year.

To add to Parma's woes this season, reports have suggested they could be deducted points for failing to pay player's wages.