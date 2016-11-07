Croatia do not need Madrid advice over Modric, insists Cacic

Croatia boss Ante Cacic says he does not need any advice from Real Madrid on how to treat Luka Modric in the wake of Zinedine Zidane's recent comments.

Zidane suggested earlier this month it would be in Modric's best interests not to be called up by Croatia for the upcoming internationals against Iceland and Northern Ireland due to his recent knee injury.

Nevertheless, Cacic opted to include Modric in his squad regardless of Zidane's words and has made it clear Croatia are more than capable of making their own decisions.

Modric, 31, made his comeback in Madrid's 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday, featuring for 30 minutes as a substitute.

"Madrid do not have to give us any tips or advice on how to treat him. We take care of all our players," Cacic said at a news conference.

"Luka has recovered from his injury, he played for Madrid and did not have any problems. It is looking good that he can lead the team on Saturday against Iceland.

"Real Madrid have not asked us to rest Modric or to give him some sort of special treatment.

"We know it has been a while since he played and we will see what he can do in the next five days.

"He will not play the friendly against Northern Ireland."