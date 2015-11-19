Cruyff 'feeling stronger than before' in cancer battle

Former Barcelona coach Johan Cruyff says he feels "more strength than before" as his chemotherapy treatment continues.

The ex-Netherlands star was diagnosed with lung cancer in October and thanked the footballing world for a number of tributes from current and former players.

Cruyff has praised the team of doctors who have started his treatment and has described the chemotherapy as "a friend" in his battle with the illness.

"I'm convinced that I will win this battle. My treatment has already started," he said at a fundraiser event, as quoted by Voetbal International.

"At this moment, I have more strength than before. I have an excellent team of doctors around me who make sure that everything will be fine.

"What they put into my body is like a friend. Because it has to beat the cancer.

"If they tell you you've got cancer, there's no way back. You have to get into that confrontation in the best possible way. I'm very confident that everything's going to be alright."