Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson

Although Crystal Palace are one point from the Premier League's relegation zone, manager Roy Hodgson was buoyant following Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Despite the reality of defeat and ladder position, Hodgson commended Palace's bravery, along with their willingness and ability to attack after falling behind, having equalised initially.

"We need a lot more wins," Hodgson said afterwards.

"My only comfort is that this team does not lie down and has goals in it. It is prepared to play on the front foot and take chances.

"The goals that come our way are crafted and often involve us playing a long time in the opposition half."

Palace's attacking qualities have allowed them to recover from a forgettable start under Frank de Boer, where they suffered seven consecutive Premier League defeats.

Thursday's loss at Selhurst Park, despite goals from Andros Townsend and James Tomkins, was Palace's first in nine league matches.

Still, Hogdson is aware of the task ahead if Palace are to survive the drop, and he believes the January transfer window can be key.

"Against the top teams they can hurt you on the counter. The fans who leave here know we have given it a good go. Perhaps we weren't that far of the point we wanted," he said.

"Everyone at the club are anxious to help the best they can. It is a difficult market and we need the quality players in the right position.

"I am hoping the right players will come up and the club will do everything in its power to help us get them."