Crystal Palace sign Dundee United midfielder Scott Banks

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Dundee United midfielder Scott Banks on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old was originally expected to move to Selhurst Park at the end of the season, but has not played for the Tangerines since August due to his contract expiring in June.

Banks will now link up with Palace immediately and be part of their Under-23s after only making a small number of appearances in Scotland.

He burst onto the scene during a loan spell with Clyde last season and made his debut for United in July during a League Cup encounter with Hearts.

Further starts followed in the competition before he was introduced off the bench in the 4-1 win over Inverness in the Scottish Championship.

It would prove to be his last appearance for United and Banks – a Scotland Under-19 international – will now continue his development at Palace.

He told the official club website: “It’s a big step up coming from Scotland.

“When you hear about that interest, you want to pursue that, and push myself to the highest level. It was a no-brainer that this was the place for me.”