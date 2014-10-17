CSL Preview: Evergrande close in on the title

Marcello Lippi's Evergrande have won six straight games in all competitions heading into Saturday's clash against Guizhou Renhe.

The three-time defending champions are on track for yet another domestic title, sitting six points clear with three matches remaining.

Brazilian striker Elkeson has inspired Evergrande's recent form.

The 25-year-old star, golden boot winner last year, scored against Western Sydney in the AFC Champions League to kick-start his purple patch.

Elkeson followed that up with a hat-trick and three braces for a tally of 10 goals in his past six games and 26 for the campaign.

Sixth-placed Guizhou Renhe are winless in their past five and are likely to find it tough, even at their Guiyang Olympic Sports Center home.

Beijing Guoan are second and visit Hangzhou on Sunday.

Gregorio Manzano's Beijing outfit are unbeaten since August, with Montenegro attacker Dejan Damjanovic finding form.

Damjanovic has scored six times in his past five league matches.

At the other end of the table, a fierce relegation battle continues.

Bottom side Harbin Yiteng are six points from safety ahead of hosting out-of-form fifth-placed side Shanghai SIPG.

Shanghai Shenxin are second bottom and face fellow strugglers Henan Jianye in a relegation six-pointer.

Liaoning Whowin are battling after back-to-back losses, and they host Changchun Yatai.

Elsewhere, mid-table sides Jiangsu Sainty and Shanghai Shenhua clash and third-placed Guangzhou R&F visit Shandong Luneng.

Dalian Aerbin are just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their trip to Tianjin Teda.