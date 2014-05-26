CSL Preview: Jiangsu eye Champions League

Gao Hongbo's men sit three points adrift of the Chinese Super League top three in fifth position, but can wipe out that gap with victory in their game in hand.

Jiangsu will be favourites to claim three points against a Shenhua team that appears set for a battle against relegation.

Shenhua are three points above the bottom two after taking just 14 points from 13 matches, although they could move up to ninth with a fourth triumph of the campaign.

That promises to be a tough ask given that Jiangsu have surged up the table in recent weeks with three consecutive wins.

A single goal proved enough to secure each of those triumphs.

Shenhua's problems pale in comparison to those of bottom club Harbin Yiteng, who travel to Shanghai SIPG having claimed only one win so far this season.

Harbin's main issue has been a lack of solidity in defence; only Hangzhou have conceded more goals.

Shanghai will be keen to exploit any weakness at the back from their opponents, and boast the third-best attack in the top flight having found the net 22 times thus far.

However, Shanghai head into the game in poor form, boasting just one win in seven games.

Given that dismal run, Harbin could represent the perfect opposition for Xi Zhikang's men as they aim to move within two points of the Champions League places.