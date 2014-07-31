CSL Preview: Liaoning look for response at Guizhou

Gao Sheng's men slipped into the Chinese Super League relegation places after falling to a 5-1 home defeat to R&F on Thursday, their fifth game without a win.

Whowin have little time to feel sorry for themselves, however, as they visit the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre to face Guizhou.

And the congested nature of the bottom third of the league does afford Whowin the chance to jump up to 11th with a victory.

Henan Jianye, who are one place above the drop zone on goal difference, are also in need of a maximum haul and face a trip to Dalian Aerbin - who are just three points above them in the league.

A lack of goals has proved Henan's downfall this season; they have hit the back of the net on just 14 occasions with, only fellow strugglers Shanghai Shenxin registering on fewer occasions.

Shenxin are aiming to snap a four-match losing run in the league but face a daunting trip to high-flyers R&F, who are looking to cement their AFC Champions League ambitions.

Changchun Yatai could enter the bottom two if other results go their way and Dragan Okuka's charges host table-toppers Guangzhou Evergrande, who triumphed 6-3 at bottom club Harbin Yiteng on Wednesday.

The league's top scorer Elkeson notched twice in that match and Changchun will have to be on guard to quell his threat.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Harbin attempt to boost their survival hopes at home to Jiangsu Sainty, while Shanghai SIPG - who harbour hopes of continental competition - welcome Hangzhou.

On Saturday, second-placed Beijing Guoan travel to Shanghai Shenhua and Shandong Luneng - who are on a four-match winless league run - host Tianjin Teda.