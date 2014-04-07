CSL Wrap: Guoan, Evergrande level at top after Shanghai SIPG suffer first loss

Ryan Johnson's late strike gave previously winless Henan Jianye a surprise 1-0 victory over SIPG, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday.

Evergrande and Guoan took full advantage by registering wins on Sunday and Monday respectively, with the former now sitting top on goal difference.

Defending champions Evergrande were given an early scare against Dalian Aerbin as Hanchao Yu netted in the third minute on, but Elkeson inspired their comeback with two goals in a 4-2 victory.

Guoan bounced back from the defeat to SIPG in their previous match with a 2-0 victory over Guangzhou R&F, with Joffre Guerron and Shao Jiayi netting in either half.

Shandong Luneng are now the only unbeaten side in the division after their 1-0 triumph over Shanghai Shenxin, who had Johnny sent off in stoppage time.

Cuca's men will move top if they win their game in hand against Jiangsu Sainty on Wednesday.

At the bottom Harbin Yiteng's tough start to life in the top flight continued as they fell to a fifth consecutive defeat, Liaonin Whowin securing a 3-0 victory courtesy of James Chamanga's hat-trick.

Hangzhou claimed the most dramatic win of the weekend, scoring twice in injury time to beat Guizhou Renhe, while Sainty thrashed Tianjin Teda 4-0,

Elsewhere, Changchun Yatai twice came from behind to earn a point in a 2-2 draw against Shanghai Shenhua.