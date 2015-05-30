Cup success proves Arsenal's big-game mentality - Wenger

Arsenal's second successive FA Cup triumph shows they can deal with top-level pressure, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger's men lifted the famous trophy at Wembley for a record 12th time after a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the final on Saturday.

Goals from Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud ensured victory for Arsenal, who overcame Hull City 3-2 in last year's showpiece.

And Wenger told BBC Sport: "Overall we have shown again today that we are a real team who can deal with pressure. We are so happy, after a difficult start [to the season], it finishes well.

"Honestly I had a difficult week, it was very difficult decisions to make [with team selection], when the confidence is good and the spirit is so high it helps.

"I am very proud that our club is doing well and if I can personally do well it is even better."

Asked about how long he will remain as boss, Wenger added: "I've two more years contract and I will sit down with our directors. My hunger is great, but I want to do well."

Walcott, who was preferred to Giroud up front and missed the 2014 final due to injury, said: "It's amazing. Any win is fantastic. The manner we did it was fantastic. [I've] got to thank the manager for having the faith in picking me.

"I missed all this last year. To be part of this is a dream. I want to thank the physios, everyone has looked after me. This is massive for me.

"I've been here for a long time and this is one the best squads I've been part of. We should be achieving much more."