Cup success proves Arsenal's big-game mentality - Wenger
Arsene Wenger hailed his Arsenal side's ability to deal with pressure following their 4-0 FA Cup final win over Aston Villa.
Arsenal's second successive FA Cup triumph shows they can deal with top-level pressure, according to manager Arsene Wenger.
Wenger's men lifted the famous trophy at Wembley for a record 12th time after a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the final on Saturday.
Goals from Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud ensured victory for Arsenal, who overcame Hull City 3-2 in last year's showpiece.
And Wenger told BBC Sport: "Overall we have shown again today that we are a real team who can deal with pressure. We are so happy, after a difficult start [to the season], it finishes well.
"Honestly I had a difficult week, it was very difficult decisions to make [with team selection], when the confidence is good and the spirit is so high it helps.
"I am very proud that our club is doing well and if I can personally do well it is even better."
Asked about how long he will remain as boss, Wenger added: "I've two more years contract and I will sit down with our directors. My hunger is great, but I want to do well."
Walcott, who was preferred to Giroud up front and missed the 2014 final due to injury, said: "It's amazing. Any win is fantastic. The manner we did it was fantastic. [I've] got to thank the manager for having the faith in picking me.
"I missed all this last year. To be part of this is a dream. I want to thank the physios, everyone has looked after me. This is massive for me.
"I've been here for a long time and this is one the best squads I've been part of. We should be achieving much more."
