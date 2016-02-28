Curtis hails Fabianski show as Swansea slip to defeat

Alan Curtis praised Lukasz Fabianski's efforts as the Swansea City goalkeeper came close to keeping Tottenham at bay on Sunday and denting their Premier League title hopes.

After Alberto Paloschi had opened the scoring after 19 minutes at White Hart Lane, Swansea defended resiliently with Fabianski making a string of saves to deny Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper's performance was in vain, though, as goals from Nacer Chadli and Danny Rose secured a 2-1 victory for Tottenham, leaving Swansea three points clear of the bottom three in 16th.

"Lukasz was outstanding he made some great saves," Swans boss Curtis told his pre-match news conference. "He had to make some saves but some of them were world class.

"He had a fantastic game."

Fabianski was not the only one to come in for praise from Curtis, who is hoping Swansea can build on their performance in the coming weeks and safeguard their top-flight status.

He added: "There is some sort of solace from the performance in that we defended well but this is a difficult place to come to.

"They're a terrific side, the pace, the power and the technical ability that they have got [make] it a really tough place to come.

"They kept driving at us all the time and you sensed from the crowd that they could do it.

"It disappointing for us but we have got to show same spirit again for the rest of the season."