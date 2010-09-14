Dalglish confident of Torres comeback

The Spain striker has had a slow start to the season and was criticised for a shot-shy display in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham.

"I don't think Fernando would think it was one of his better games,” Dalglish told talkSPORT. “But certainly he came as close as anybody in the Liverpool team to score a goal."

Another former favourite at Anfield, Ray Clemence, recently claimed that Torres is a "shadow of his former self," while Jamie Redknapp - speaking as a Sky Sports pundit on Sunday - slammed the Spaniard's first-half performance at Birmingham as "diabolical.”

But Dalglish, now an ambassador for the Anfield club, was quick to defend the striker.

"He's been through a lot, he had a lot of injuries last year and even in the World Cup final he was injured. He's come back this year and I think he's only played two or three games but he scored one against West Brom.

“He might have a bad day but he's not a bad player. There's no one anywhere who wouldn't have him in the side.”

The Reds are seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after just one win in four games, but Dalglish believes there is no better place than Old Trafford for Torres and his team-mates to get back on track.

“It might have been a bad day at the office for Fernando but he's a really good guy, he’s a real quality player and I'm sure he'll be looking forward already to Manchester United on Sunday. He's not got a bad record there."

By Luke Nicholls

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums