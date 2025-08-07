Liverpool Season Preview 2025-26: Time to double down and continue the dominance, while managing the emotional impact of Diogo Jota's death

Three stripes la Adidas have reunited with Liverpool for the first time in 13 years

FourFourTwo's deep-dive Liverpool Season Preview is here: After a season of low expectations delivered the title, how will Arne Slot manage the pressure of being favourites?

FourFourTwo's Liverpool Season Preview

FFT's View

The Plan

Liverpool’s plans have been hugely affected by the tragic death of Diogo Jota, aged 28. The Reds’ No.20 would have been part of the plan to win title No.21 – now the club’s hope is to do so in his memory, retaining the league title for the first time since 1984 and returning to ‘their perch’ ahead of Manchester United.

LAST SEASON LAST SEASON



PREMIER LEAGUE Winners



FA CUP Fourth Round



LEAGUE CUP Runners-up CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Last 16



TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Mohamed Salah (34)

With two new full-backs, and Florian Wirtz added to the attack, the aim is to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creative output ‘via the aggregate’. More pace, more attacking threat. Fans also fancy a seventh European Cup – Hungarian duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez will have dreams of triumphing in this season’s final, held in Budapest.

The Coach

The difficult second album Will Arne Slot be partying in Ibiza again before the 2025-26 season finishes? (Image credit: Getty Images/Getty Images For Th)

Arne Slot’s understated style won over fans and players alike in his debut season. Replacing Jurgen Klopp wasn’t supposed to be easy, but the Dutchman, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, made it look so comfortable he could visit Ibiza between games with the title won so early. He’s the new Bob Paisley, say fans...

Key Player

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah underlined their import, earning new contracts, while Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister are key to the Reds’ spine. Yet Florian Wirtz’s playmaking ability will be most crucial of all in his Premier League bow, offering the unpredictable.

Florian Wirtz signs the contract for the most expensive Premier League signing of all-time (Image credit: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Lesson From Last Year

Don’t pursue top spot in the league phase of the Champions League. Winning their first seven games only earned Liverpool a last-16 tie with eventual winners PSG, so Slot has said he’ll review his approach.

This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery

Having a squad he trusts will mean he can save legs in Europe earlier, because only 14 players made 20 or more starts in all competitions last term. Every forward dropped off after the turn of the year, not just Mo Salah, with his 37 goal involvements before January and (a still-respectable) 20 thereafter. Continuity was key in 2024-25 – the disappointing Federico Chiesa was the only new player to start a match – but now Slot must evolve the team that Jurgen built.

The Mood

Sombre, after the death of Jota. Players and fans will want to pay tribute to the Portuguese forward throughout the season. Expect to hear, “He wears the number 20” sung frequently at every game this season. It will be emotional.

One To Watch

Rio Ngumoha signed from Chelsea aged 16 last summer and became the youngest player in Liverpool’s history to start a match. After that debut in the FA Cup, the exciting winger is expected to feature in domestic cups and Europe. And always keep an eye out for the metronomic Alexis Mac Allister, he of 2.34 points per game last term.

Boy's A Bit Special Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha turns 17 at the end of August but is already turning heads (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Likely To

Win at Bramley-Moore – sorry, ‘the Hill Dickinson Stadium’. Liverpool won just two of their last 13 league visits to Goodison; they can’t take that record to Everton’s new home.

ODDS 15/8

Least Likely To

Finish 15th. Not since their promotion to the top flight in 1962 have Liverpool finished outside the top eight. Slot is the seventh post-war Reds boss to win the league title; for United, it’s just Sirs Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson.

FFT Verdict

1ST It might not be all over by February this time, but continuity sprinkled with class is a perfect Reds recipe.

The Number Cruncher

(Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

Can Liverpool establish another dynasty in the mould of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City? FourFourTwo checked in with Jack Lusby for the view from the stands

Last season was beyond expectation, winning the league title at a canter.

This season will be different because we’ll be chanting Diogo Jota’s song on repeat. Title 21 for our No.20, please.

The big talking point is how the players react to Jota’s tragic passing.

Our key player will be new fulcrum Florian Wirtz.

Our most underrated player is midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The pantomime villain will be Trent Alexander-Arnold. We’ll be watching.

Fans think our owners are getting most things right. For all the criticism FSG have come in for over the years, things seem to be coming together.

The thing my club really gets right is acknowledging the role the fans have in success.

Liverpool fans have a role to play in the club's success and it's something that doesn't go unnoticed among the LFC hierarchy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be more tickets for our younger fans. Keep the Anfield atmosphere vibrant!

A social media account to follow is @LFCHistory, a go-to resource for all records and stats.

The opposition player I’d love here is Alexander Isak, the perfect No.9.

I’m least looking forward to playing Arsenal – boring anti-football with an over-inflated ego.

Fans think our gaffer is the best thing that could have happened to us.

If he left, he should be replaced by Luis Enrique.

We’ll finish as champions again. The Club World Cup will take its toll on Chelsea and Manchester City, and we know Arsenal aren’t up to the task when the going gets tough.