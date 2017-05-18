Dani Alves eyes 'the big prize' after historic Coppa Italia success

Dani Alves has urged his Juventus team-mates to improve further if they are to win the "big prize" of the Champions League against Real Madrid next month.

The defender scored as Juve beat Lazio 2-0 to become the first team to win three consecutive Coppa Italia crowns on Wednesday.

And Alves believes a first treble in the club's history is within the grasp of Massimiliano Allegri's side, but knows they have to step up another gear to go all the way in Europe.

"Now we need to move up another notch if we want the big prize," Alves told the club's website.

"We are yet to claim the biggest prizes so we have to make sure we are properly prepared for what is still to come.

"Football is a team game and we are good because we work hard together as a team and are hungry for success.

"We want to achieve great things and make history. We have done well so far. We are ticking off the boxes and we have to keep it up."

Alves credited Alex Sandro for setting up his early goal, which was soon followed by another from Leonardo Bonucci as Juve secured a two-goal lead within 24 minutes that proved decisive in Rome.

"All that mattered was that we won – that was more important than me scoring or playing well," he said.

"I got a bit lucky. Alex saw my run and sent over a fantastic ball so he deserves a share of the plaudits.

"We all wanted to do our bit to help the team win and that is what we did. That is the main thing because I came here to win.

"We all produced a massive effort and pulled it off. It is what we wanted so we are delighted.

"Lazio play good football and have some quality players. We know that finals are always tight but we were the better side tonight and we are pleased with our performance, especially in the first half."

Juve need to win one of their final two matches to clinch a historic sixth successive Serie A title and are back in action at home to Crotone on Sunday.