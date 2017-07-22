Danilo leaves Madrid training camp ahead of expected Man City move

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Danilo has left the team's training camp in Los Angeles ahead of his proposed move to Manchester City.

The Brazil defender is poised to become City's fifth signing of the transfer window, following Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Douglas Luiz and Kyle Walker.

He is now expected to undergo a medical and wrap up a £26million move, which reports suggest could be completed before the end of the weekend.

Danilo will likely compete with Walker for the right-back spot, with City - who also in Los Angeles as part of their pre-season tour - having already let go of full-backs Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy.

The 26-year-old joined from Porto in 2015 and won the Liga and Champions League double with Madrid last season.