Danilo relieved to return for Madrid after injury

Real Madrid right-back Danilo has spoken about his relief after making a successful return from a broken foot.

The Brazil international started Real's 3-0 victory over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Danilo said that while he is not yet at 100 per cent, he will continue to improve.

"I am happy to return to the team and get that good feeling back but I must keep working," he told the club's website.

"I have not had many training sessions and I need to keep improving in order to play more."

As for Dani Carvajal, his rival for the right-back position, Danilo noted it was only a good thing for the team.

"It is always important to have competition," he said.

"We work hard on a daily basis and the manager ultimately decides who plays, but both of us are ready."

Danilo lauded record-breaking team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who became Real's all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday.

"Cristiano is happy and you can see that in his play and dedication," he said.

"When he is doing well you can see it and Real Madrid win."