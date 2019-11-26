Danny Cowley hopes Trevoh Chalobah can learn from dismissal

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley hopes Trevoh Chalobah can learn from his late red card in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Chalobah was sent off four minutes from time after headbutting George Byers in an angry reaction to a tackle by the Swansea midfielder.

The Terriers had been pushing for a winner at the time, with Karlan Grant having earlier cancelled out Jay Fulton’s 18th-minute opener.

Chalobah – on loan from Chelsea – took to Twitter after the match to apologise for “almost ruining what was a great team performance”.

And Cowley says his side will “feel the pain” of losing the 20-year-old to suspension.

“I thought up until that point he was outstanding,” said Cowley. “I thought he played with a real energy, drive and athleticism. I thought he handled the ball exceptionally well.

“Then he reacted in the way that he has and I know that he’s disappointed with himself. He’s a young player and he’ll learn from that experience.

“We’re all going to feel the pain because we were in a good place to maybe go on to get the three points. As well as that, we obviously now lose him for three games.

“Trevoh’s a young man, he’ll learn from the experience. He’s an intelligent kid, so I don’t expect him to make the mistake again.”

Referee Jarred Gillett was the target of boos at the end of each half in a feisty encounter and was later criticised by both managers.

“It was a difficult game for the referee, but I thought it was a really indifferent performance from him,” said Cowley.

“As a consequence of that it became a little bit niggly and that’s a shame.”

Swansea boss Steve Cooper added: “I thought it could have been a really good football match tonight, but I just think it didn’t get going because of some interesting decisions for both teams.

“Apart from the absolute clear red card that was given, I think me and Danny will both feel aggrieved by some decisions. I think we can both feel a bit hard done by.

“I thought the decisions affected the flow of the game and it ended up being a bit of a stop-start game.

“It became about being combative and winning first balls and second balls and the game just played out then.”

Cooper added that it was “too early to say” how serious an injury Mike Van Der Hoorn suffered after the defender was forced off at half-time having felt the full force of a Fraizer Campbell challenge.

Ben Cabango came on for his league debut in Van Der Hoorn’s place, with Cooper commenting: “Ben Cabango was a major positive tonight.

“He played really well with and without the ball and he had a good round of applause from the lads in the dressing room.”