Dante: Bayern Munich shaped my life

Dante has stressed his affection for Bayern Munich ahead of Wolfsburg's Bundesliga meeting with the champions, but says he does not regret his decision to leave.

The Brazilian swapped Bayern for Wolfsburg in August, having won nine trophies during his three-year stay in Bavaria.

Wolfsburg host Bayern on Saturday hoping to erase the memory of the reverse fixture, when Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine second-half minutes to consign Dieter Hecking's men to a 5-1 defeat.

Asked what playing against Bayern meant to him, Dante told tz: "A lot. With Bayern I achieved everything I always dreamed of. That's why I'll always have a great respect for this club.

"I experienced only positive things in Bavaria. All the games, the titles, the friendships – Bayern is a club that has shaped my life.

"In life you must also look forward, though. What has happened has happened. Done."

Dante also addressed past comments that he had wanted to end his career in Munich.

"Life is not always what you expect," he said. "I played for Bayern for many years, but now and then one must also take tough decisions.

"Take the example of Bastian Schweinsteiger [who left Bayern for Manchester United]. No one would have thought it possible that he would leave Bayern, but unpredictable things often happen.

"I am very happy in Wolfsburg and also grateful for the trust that the club has placed in me."