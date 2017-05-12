David Luiz delighted to prove Mourinho wrong: Defenders don't have to be pessimists

David Luiz believes he has proven to Jose Mourinho that defenders do not have to be "pessimists" after a stellar season for Chelsea.

Mourinho sold the Brazil international to Paris Saint-Germain during David Luiz's first stint at Stamford Bridge, with the general feeling among pundits and fans that his style was too erratic for the Portuguese's preference for rigid defending.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation at the heart of Chelsea's defence since returning to the club in August, though, starring in the centre of Antonio Conte's favoured three-man defence.

His performances have been a key reason in Chelsea's march towards the Premier League title and the Blues will be champions by beating West Brom on Friday.

And David Luiz admits that Mourinho is not the only one who has doubted his way of defending.

He told the Daily Mail: "That is not just Mourinho [who likes defenders to be pessimists].

"In Brazil they say it, too. Defenders must be pessimists. I cannot be that.

"I am an optimist in my life. I'm positive. I always think and dream of the best things.

"But I know where I am. I don't want to take my small boat and go against a wave of 20 metres. Maybe I can go around the sides, and we'll arrive. I'll try to find a way."