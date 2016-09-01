David Luiz pays tribute to PSG president

David Luiz thanked Paris-Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a heartfelt message reflecting on his time at the club after securing a transfer back to Chelsea.

Al-Khelaifi made David Luiz the world's most expensive defender when he paid Chelsea £50million to take him to Parc des Princes on a five-year contract in June 2014.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte pulled off the major headline of transfer deadline day by taking David Luiz back to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth £34m, and the player took to Instagram to pay tribute to the staff and supporters at PSG.

"Working life sometimes offers the opportunity to enjoy great moments of satisfaction," he wrote. "Thank you, President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for all the good moments of satisfaction I experienced at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I also thank all my team-mates, my two coaches, technical committee and all these amazing people employed by the club with whom I had the pleasure of sharing my days at the training centre and at Parc des Princes."

David Luiz helped PSG to a Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue treble in both of his two seasons at the club and he was named in the FIFA World Team of the Year at the 2014 Ballon d'Or awards.

The 29-year-old Brazil international scored eight goals in 89 games in all competitions for PSG, but will now seek to add to the 142 appearances he made in a Chelsea shirt between 2010 and 2014.

His message continued: "To you the fans a very big, BIG THANK YOU! After two seasons at PSG, we had the opportunity to share unforgettable moments! Together we celebrated two league titles, two Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions!

"I am very proud to have helped build some of the history of this great club PSG, and I am eternally grateful and happy to have played in the French championships!

"Paris Saint-Germain: I wish the very best for your next season! Thank you very much the city of Paris, for these beautiful moments!"