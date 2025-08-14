Virgil van Dijk role in Liverpool's Alexander Isak pursuit revealed as Newcastle fans propose transfer theory

Newcastle's transfer window has so far been dominated by the ongoing saga involving Swedish international Isak and a prospective move to Liverpool.

The Magpies are keen to retain the 25-year-old, who scored 27 times across all competitions last season, but Isak has reportedly made clear to his employer that he intends to pursue a move elsewhere this summer.

Liverpool tested Newcastle's resolve with a £110 million proposal, which fell some way short of the club's valuation and as a result was promptly rejected. The Reds are yet to return with an improved offer but if Newcastle are successful in signing a striker, it could pave the way for Isak's departure.

Alexander Isak's Wembley embrace scrutinised by Toon fans

Alexander Isak scores past Virgil van Dijk in the Carabao Cup Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans on social media have speculated upon the moment Isak's head was turned by Liverpool's interest after it emerged the striker told head coach Eddie Howe of his desire to leave the club before the end of last season.

A clip has circulated from Wembley Stadium back in March when Newcastle were crowned Carabao Cup champions at Liverpool's expense, ending their 70-year domestic trophy drought.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the 2025 FA Community Shield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak scored a decisive goal in that fixture, to put Newcastle into a two-nil lead shortly after the restart, and was pictured chatting to Anfield skipper Virgil van Dijk at full-time.

Supporters believe it was in the immediate aftermath of Newcastle's Wembley victory that Isak was made aware of Liverpool's hopes to sign him.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The players' exchange, in which their mouths are occluded from view, has given rise to speculation that Van Dijk may have expressed a desire to play alongside the Swede at Anfield.

Van Dijk shakes hands with a number of Newcastle players before embracing Isak, pausing and leaning into the ex-Real Sociedad striker as he appears to say something of more substance than a simple congratulations. The pair then lock eyes as Van Dijk fires Isak what could be described as a knowing look.

Alexander Isak is training alone amidst his Newcastle future stalemate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Various reports state Isak's preference is to join the Reds with the Sweden international also rumoured to have vacated his Tyneside property. It is also claimed Isak is 'adamant' he has played his final game for the Magpies.

Newcastle's valuation is understood to be £150m, although this figure may be revised if Liverpool return with a second formal offer that is structured in a way which sees Newcastle receive a large portion of any transfer fee up front.

Started here didnt it, moments after we won our first domestic trophy in 70 years. No respect from him whatsoever pic.twitter.com/0KDksPoRM1August 12, 2025

Isak - regarded by many as one of the best strikers in world football currently - has three years remaining on his Newcastle contract.

The summer transfer window closes on the evening of Monday, September 1.