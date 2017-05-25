David Luiz took pay cut to return to Chelsea

David Luiz has revealed he took a pay cut to leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to Chelsea for a second spell at the club.

Eyebrows were raised when Antonio Conte brought the Brazilian defender back to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day in August 2016.

But the 30-year-old thrived in the Italian's new look back three system, playing a key role as Chelsea romped to the Premier League title.

Luiz could claim the double in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal, but the centre-back accepts it was a "risk" to go back to Chelsea after a period of domestic dominance in Ligue 1 with PSG.

The countdown is on!May 25, 2017

"I don't always like the easy life," Luiz said. "That's why I took a risk and I'm very happy. It was the right decision."

"I love the risk. In your life if you don't take a risk you're not going to taste something new. Not just in your professional life, I think it's every day.

"I cut my salary to come back here. But it's OK. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this."

The story of our title-winning season... May 24, 2017

The trust Conte has placed in Luiz has been richly rewarded and the defender is keen to repay the faith of his manager.

"Conte is a great person, a great character and he's passionate - he loves football," Luiz added. "The day I arrived here we talked together and he tried to explain his philosophy to play football.

"He said to me: 'You are the player I want in my team and to improve my team.' And then I said to him: 'I'm going to work hard for you and for the team.' And that's it."

A photo posted by on

"I've been working hard a lot since the beginning of my career and to play 10 years consecutively in big clubs is not easy, and I try to give my best every season," Luiz continued.

"Last season was not a good season for Chelsea but this season, we have done great since the beginning – and not just because of me. Because of everybody. Because of the commitment, the desire, the mentality we put on the pitch every day. That's why we deserve it."