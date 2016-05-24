David Silva praises Iniesta's Copa del Rey heroics

Andres Iniesta's man-of-the-match performance in Barcelona's Copa del Rey win on Sunday night was news to many, but not to his national compatriot David Silva.

The 32-year-old was at the heart of Barca's impressive display at Vicente Calderon, Luis Enrique's side running out 2-0 winners after extra time against Sevilla.

Speaking in Madrid ahead of Spain's Euro 2016 preparations, Silva led the praise for Iniesta, but not simply on the basis of his performance at the Vicente Calderon.

"For us, it's not news that Andres played like he did. We're no more optimistic because of his performance against Sevilla," said Silva.

"We're always aware of the quality he has, and we'd be just as optimistic if he hadn't have performed at such a level."

Iniesta's performance in the Spanish capital helped Barcelona complete the double, having picked up the Liga title on the previous weekend.