David Villa talks up loan interest

New York City captain David Villa revealed a loan move during the MLS post-season is a possibility as European clubs circle the Spanish forward.

A temporary return to Europe has been touted after expansion franchise New York officially fell out of play-off contention in their first MLS season.

New York's failure has alerted a number of clubs according to reports, including former team Valencia.

Villa - Spain's all-time leading goalscorer - was asked about the interest in an interview with Levante TV and the 33-year-old responded by saying: "I'm getting calls from all over the place since it became mathematically impossible for us to qualify for the play-offs.

"They haven't called me directly, but there's a lot of speculation about the possibility of a loan."

Villa added: "There are rumours I'm hearing from lots of different people, but nothing concrete.

"I haven't thought about a loan deal because it's not really a possibility. I want to finish the season well, I don't think it'd be a good decision for the club who'll want me to rest and be back for January 21."

Villa has scored 17 goals and tallied eight assists in 28 games for New York so far this season.