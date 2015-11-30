Davies wants Manchester City quarter-final to get crazy

Hull City defender Curtis Davies is hoping for a "crazy" occurrence as his side bid to shock Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Steve Bruce's team travel to Manchester on Tuesday having knocked out the Premier League's surprise high-flyers Leicester City on penalties in the last 16.

Hull claimed a 1-1 draw on their last trip to the Etihad Stadium in February and, despite their subsequent relegation from the top flight, Davies is hopeful that the 2014 FA Cup finalists can spring a further surprise.

"It is a quarter-final of a cup competition and the onus will be on them to go and beat us," he said.

"If we can spring a little upset – or at least go as far as we can in the game without conceding – then you know you are only one goal or a penalty away from getting through to the semi-finals.

"We will go there as massive underdogs, but crazy things happen in football.

"A couple of years ago I don't think many people expected us to get to an FA Cup final, so let's keep our fingers crossed for another upset."

Steve Bruce's side head into the match having hit a sticky patch in the Championship, drawing at Bristol City before suffering a 2-0 home loss to Derby County.